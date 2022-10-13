Man appears in court accused of punching and strangling woman at party in Dublin
A MAN is accused of punching and strangling a woman in an alleged attack at a party in Dublin, a court has heard.
Robert Larkin (38), of Thornberry Square, Clonee, Dublin 15, faced a preliminary hearing yesterday.
He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.
Garda Philip Cunningham outlined the allegations for the judge to decide on the defendant’s trial venue.
He alleged the woman attended a party with friends and three other males.
According to the garda evidence, she was alone in a room with a male who punched and strangled her before she fell onto the floor. The court head she was knocked unconscious.
The incident allegedly happened at Russell Court, Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, on November 19, 2021.
He is accused of assault causing harm, and no other charges were pending.
Garda Cunningham showed Judge Smyth a copy of the medical report outlining her injuries.
The judge noted she had made a full recovery.
She was not required to attend today.
Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.
He ordered the disclosure of statements and interview videos to the defence.
Mr Larkin, who is on bail, is to appear again next month to indicate a plea.
