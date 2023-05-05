Man and teenage woman arrested and charged in €230k coke and heroin seizure in Portlaoise
Garda seized the drugs in a number of raids over two days
A man in his 30s and a women in her late teens have been arrested and charged following the seizure of €230,000 worth of suspected heroin and cocaine in Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Garda seized the drugs in a number of raids over two days after a man in his 30s was stopped and searched on Mountmellick Road on Wednesday, May 3.
He was found in possession of €3,920 worth of heroin and was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
On the same day, a search of a residence in Portlaoise led to the discovery and seizure of €15,680 heroin and €880 cocaine.
A woman in her late teens, has since been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Midlands under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.
Yesterday, in follow-up searches aided by the Garda Dog Unit at two further residences in Portlaoise, approximately 1.5kg of suspected heroin with an estimated value of €210,000 was seized.
The drugs seized including €230,000 worth of heroin and €880 of cocaine will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
Gardai said the man has since been charged and appeared before Portlaoise District Court yesterday, on Thursday, May 4.
The arrested female has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this afternoon, on Friday, May 5.
Gardai said investigations are ongoing.
The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Laois Drugs Unit.
Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
