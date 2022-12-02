Man allegedly left woman ‘covered in blood’ after forcing her into boot of car, court told

The former fish market worker applied for bail but faced objections from Garda Conall Walsh

A MAN has been accused of attacking a woman leaving her “covered in blood” in Dublin after forcing her into the boot of a car.

Soufiane Mountassir, 38, a Moroccan national who had been living in Dublin since June, and had an address at Mountjoy Square, was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court.

He had been charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment on November 13 in the Dublin 7 area on the city’s north side.

The judge noted it was alleged the accused “integrated himself” into the complainant’s home within a week of meeting her.

The former fish market worker applied for bail but faced objections from Garda Conall Walsh. The investigating officer voiced concerns over the seriousness of the offence, and he feared the accused was a flight risk or would interfere with witnesses.

Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter said her client would remain in the State if released.

In his ruling, Judge Power noted that it was alleged witnesses saw a man pick up and force the woman into the boot of a car.

It was alleged she appeared “lifeless” and was “punched a number of times” when she was later put into the front passenger seat.

The bail hearing was told the woman was “covered in blood” and visibly distressed and frightened.

Judge Power noted the accused did not have a bench warrant history or previous convictions, and he was not awaiting trial on any other matters.

Mr Mountassir came to Ireland five months ago from the UK and travelled from Glasgow to Belfast.

Previously, he lived and worked in Rome, Italy, for 14 years, the court heard.

The defendant listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter but did not address the court.

Judge Power stressed the accused still had the presumption of innocence, and he had to consider bail with a suite of conditions. However, hewas satisfied that it was not appropriate and denied him bail.

He remanded Mr Mountassir, who has not yet indicated a plea, in custody to appear again on December 15 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.