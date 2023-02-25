Man allegedly left two large ‘scrape wounds’ on flatmate’s back with sharp implement during row

A man has been accused of inflicting two large “scrape wounds” on his flatmate’s back with a sharp implement during an argument in their Dublin apartment.

The alleged victim claimed he had to “place a couch” between himself and accused Gavril Muresan (39) during an attack at their home.

Mr Muresan is charged with assault causing harm to the man at the flat at Crosbie’s Yard, Ossory Road, East Wall on November 26 last year.

He denies the charge and the case against him was adjourned to set a date for his non-jury trial at Dublin District Court.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court. She gave an outline of the prosecution’s evidence so the judge could consider whether to accept jurisdiction.

Sgt Lynch said on the day in question, gardaí were called to the apartment and found the alleged victim with two large superficial scrape marks to his back.

The man said the accused, his room-mate, had assaulted him with a sharp implement in the flat, though this was not recovered.

It was alleged there had been an argument between the two in relation to the premises and the complainant was confronted by the defendant and received the wounds to his back. The man and another person at the apartment “had to place a couch between themselves and the (alleged) offender”, Sgt Lynch said.

Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent for jury trial to the circuit court.

Defence solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said Mr Muresan would be contesting the charge. Sgt Lynch said there would be a number of civilian witnesses and the judge adjourned the case to set a date for hearing.

The charge against the accused is under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.