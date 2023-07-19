Man allegedly caught with steak knives during altercation in busy shopping centre is charged

Video footage of the incident which shows an altercation between 42-year-old Mitchell and another man was widely shared on social media

A man has been charged after being caught with two steak knives during an altercation in a busy shopping centre in Co Donegal

Lee Mitchell has been charged in relation to an alleged incident which occurred at the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny on July 1st last.

The alleged incident occurred at 3.30pm on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell, of Windmill View, Letterkenny, appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court.

He was charged that he produced in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person any article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit two steak knives.

He was also charged over another incident on March 23 at Tesco.

He was charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace may be occasioned.

Sergeant Jim Collins told Letterkenny District Court that directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of each charge.

The court heard that Mitchell, who was represented by solicitor Ms Alison Parke, is currently in custody, serving a sentence on other matters.

The case was adjourned to August 10, when Mitchell is due to appear via video link.