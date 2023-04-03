Man admits stabbing pregnant Irish mum Ailish Walsh to death with scissors

Taylor stabbed 28-year-old Ms Walsh 40 times in the horrific attack at her home in Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, north London, on December 15 last year.

A man who stabbed his pregnant partner to death with a pair of scissors after the Irishwoman tried to dump him is facing a life sentence.

Liam Taylor (37) brutally murdered mother-of-four Ailish Walsh in London and later told police: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life”.

Taylor stabbed 28-year-old Ms Walsh 40 times in the horrific attack at her home in Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, north London, on December 15 last year.

Ms Walsh was 22 weeks pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

She had been trying to break up with Taylor because he was taking drugs, the court had heard.

Ms Walsh’s father and brother watched from the well of court as Taylor, who has previous convictions for violence against women, admitted murder.

Prosecutor Paul Casey said a full post-mortem has not yet been produced and Taylor may be charged with child destruction depending on evidence on the gestation period.

There will be a further hearing on 10 May but a sentencing date is yet to be set.

Judge Alexia Durran told Taylor: “You’ve pleaded guilty today to the most serious offence and there is only one sentence.

“The question is how long it will be before the parole board will be able to consider your release.”

Taylor, of no fixed address, admitted murder.

A GoFundMe raised more than £11,000 (€12,500) to fly Ms Walsh’s body back to her native Ireland.

"I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family,” organiser Teresa Cannon previously said.

“I know times are hard at the moment, but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children so please, please no matter how much or how little every penny will help.”

Police were called to scene in North Hackney just after 10pm on December 15 following “reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, N16,” a force spokesperson said.

Ms Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene “despite the best efforts of emergency services".

Following her death, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers called it “an incredibly sad incident” as he urged anyone with information about the tragedy to come forward.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened.

"Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident should contact police as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.