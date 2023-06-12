Man admits role in shooting of Limerick mob boss Christy Keane by rivals

Noel Price (44) pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to his part in the attempted murder plot by helping to get a vehicle for the gang between June 27 and June 29, 2015.

One of three men charged with involvement in the shooting of convicted drug dealer Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon crime gang eight years ago has admitted facilitating the attempted murder by helping to make a car available to the gang.

Noel Price (44) pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to his part in the attempted murder plot by helping to get a vehicle for the gang between June 27 and June 29, 2015.

Price, of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick City appeared before the non-jury court today where he replied “guilty” when the single charge on the indictment was put to him by the registrar.

The offence comes under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick where he went for an early-morning gym session in June 2015. He survived the shooting after making his escape via a nearby running track and was subsequently hospitalised in a critical condition.

Convicted drug dealer Keane was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2000 for possession of €240,000 worth of cannabis.

Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the State, said the injured party is someone who is “not expected” to furnish a Victim Impact Statement but said he could be invited to make a statement to the court.

Mr Justice Alex Owens put the matter back to July 25 at 10.30am and directed that Price be produced on that date.

A second defendant in the case, John Costello (41) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick City, was released from prison last month after pleading guilty to providing transport to persons involved in an assault causing serious harm to Keane on 29 June, 2015.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, said there was a "very real humanitarian situation" in Costello's case and he would therefore give him an opportunity to turn away from crime.

He imposed a sentence of four years and six months, backdated to when Costello went into prison. The judge suspended whatever portion of the sentence remains to be served for four years on condition he be of good behaviour and keep the peace.