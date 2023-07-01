Man accused of unlawful use of computer in crypto fraud and five counts of attempted theft

He is also charged with five counts of attempted theft from different people, at locations in Dublin.

A man has been charged with unlawful use of a computer and attempted theft following an alleged cryptocurrency fraud.

Adam Gray (20) is facing trial on the charges and the case against him was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Gray, of Barnlodge, Cappagh, Finglas was remanded on continuing bail to a date in September.

He is accused of 21 counts of unlawful use of a computer.

This charge alleges that at a place unknown within the State he dishonestly operated a computer, or caused it to be operated “with the intention of making gain for yourself or another or causing loss to another”.

He is also charged with five counts of attempted theft from different people, at locations in Dublin.

Garda David Kiely gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution and said the DPP directed trial on indictment.

Judge Gerard Jones asked the garda what the case was about. He replied that a crypto currency account was set up and was used to verify a number of different card details not in the accused’s name.

Crypto currency was purchased with this account and the currency was moved to another wallet, the garda said.

The attempted theft charges related to a total of €1,249 while the amount of money alleged to have gone through the account was €8,136, the court heard.

The judge extended the accused’s bail.

The charges are under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and Common Law.