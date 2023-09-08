Man accused of stealing quad bike and furniture from Dublin caravan park sent for trial

Accused is also alleged to have handled stolen garden furniture

A Dublin man accused of handling a stolen quad bike and garden furniture has been sent for jury trial.

Jason Byrne (30) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused, of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, is charged with handling a stolen black and red Polaris quad bike.

The offence allegedly took place at Island View Caravan Park in Donabate on June 13 of last year.

He is further charged with handling stolen garden furniture and equipment, valued at over €3,000, at the same time and date.

The court heard the DPP had directed summary trial in relation to the allegations but a judge previously refused jurisdiction to deal with the matter at district court level.

A state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Shalom Binchy gave Mr Byrne the formal alibi caution.

The judge ordered for a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused to be furnished to his lawyer.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.