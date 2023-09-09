Man accused of stealing almost €4k of gambler’s credit from Dr Quirkey’s slot machine

The alleged incident happened at Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium on O’Connell Street

A father of five stole almost €4,000 in slot-machine credit from a gambler in a Dublin casino, it is alleged.

Madalin Oprea (25) is accused of taking a ticket from the machine when the user stepped away from it, and cashing it in himself.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Oprea, of Ballyshannon Road, Kilmore, Coolock, is charged with theft.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium on O’Connell Street on July 26.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The judge asked for an outline of the prosecution evidence.

Sgt Spain said the alleged victim was playing a slot machine at the premises and had credit of €3,745. He left the machine momentarily and it was alleged that Mr Oprea took the ticket from it and cashed it in.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent for trial to the circuit court.

The accused’s solicitor asked for the memo of Mr Oprea’s garda interview to be disclosed to the defence.

The judge ordered this and also granted free legal aid after hearing the accused was a warehouse operative with five children, three of whom were of school-going age. Mr Oprea was remanded on continuing bail to a date in October.