Man accused of sister’s murder and attempting to kill niece in Portadown house fire

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, his left arm in a sling and dressed in a grey prison issue tracksuit, 25-year-old Kornelijus Bracas was charged with the murder of Alesia Nazarova and trying to kill her 12-year-old daughter on 21 March this year.

Bracas, from Church Street in Portadown, was also charged with arson of the house he shared with his sister with intent to endanger life and theft of her bank card on the same date.

Mother-of-one Ms Nazarova (37), who reportedly recently moved to Northern Ireland from Eastern Europe, was found dead after a house fire on Church Street at 02.15am on Tuesday.

Her daughter was rushed to hospital but has since been discharged and it is understood she is now in the care of her aunt, with a charity group raising funds and accepting donations to help her in the aftermath of the blaze, which they said left her with “nothing”.

In court today, Det. Insp. Armstrong said he believed he could connect Bracas to each of the offences.

While a prosecuting lawyer told the court he was seeking a four-week adjournment while investigators prepare a full file, defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram confirmed he was not applying for bail so putting the case back to April 21, District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Bracas into custody.

Friends of Ms Nazarova have described her as "a kind young woman who deeply loved her family.”

They said she was always willing to help others in need and "especially loved her daughter who is now left on her own without her mother.”

Police have appealed for anyone with any further information to get in contact.