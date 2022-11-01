Man accused of serious assault on female garda at west Dublin house is sent for trial
He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.
A man accused of seriously assaulting a woman garda during an incident at a house in west Dublin has been sent forward for trial.
Mark Freer (44) is further alleged to have wilfully obstructed the female officer.
He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.
The accused, with an address at Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot, is charged with wilfully obstructing Garda Amy Morrissey during an incident at Westbourne Avenue in Clondalkin on June 6, 2021.
The DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only but Mr Freer indicated he was pleading not guilty to the charges, thus facing trial by jury in the higher court.
A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
Judge David McHugh gave Mr Freer the formal alibi caution and ordered that a video-copy of a garda interview with Mr Freer be provided to his lawyer.
The judge assigned a solicitor and one junior counsel on free legal aid. Mr Freer was remanded on continuing bail to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice in two weeks.
As part of his bail conditions, Mr Freer must also sign on one day a week at his local garda station.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Gerry Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house on motorbike week after Regency shooting, court told
Spooktacular | Maura Higgins and Laura Whitmore among Irish celebs with incredible Halloween costumes
'vicious attack' | Brute (21) jailed for three years after beating partner so badly she was ‘unrecognisable’
investigation | Man’s body is discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
kind and caring | Tributes paid to teenager Eve O’Callaghan who died in Kerry crash
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Shock shooting | ‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Migos’ Takeoff shot dead in Texas bowling alley
heid-ing in plain sight | Supermodel Heidi Klum disturbs fans with ‘nightmare’ worm costume for Halloween
'Huge void' | Limerick community ‘numbed and stunned’ by woman’s death in tragic Halloween crash
shattered lives | Widow of murdered prison officer David Black issues emotional appeal 10 years after shooting