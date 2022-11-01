Man accused of serious assault on female garda at west Dublin house is sent for trial

He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mark Freer of Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him

A man accused of seriously assaulting a woman garda during an incident at a house in west Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

Mark Freer (44) is further alleged to have wilfully obstructed the female officer.

The accused, with an address at Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot, is charged with wilfully obstructing Garda Amy Morrissey during an incident at Westbourne Avenue in Clondalkin on June 6, 2021.

The DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only but Mr Freer indicated he was pleading not guilty to the charges, thus facing trial by jury in the higher court.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave Mr Freer the formal alibi caution and ordered that a video-copy of a garda interview with Mr Freer be provided to his lawyer.

The judge assigned a solicitor and one junior counsel on free legal aid. Mr Freer was remanded on continuing bail to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice in two weeks.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Freer must also sign on one day a week at his local garda station.