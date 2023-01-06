Man accused of raping woman at NYE party in Dublin is granted bail
A MAN accused of raping a woman at a New Year’s party in Dublin has been granted bail with strict conditions.
The accused, who is in his twenties but cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth today at Dublin District Court.
He was charged with raping the complainant in the city on January 1.
The court heard they had been at New Year’s celebrations when it allegedly occurred.
He has not yet indicated a plea.
Judge Smyth noted Garda concerns that the accused, a non-national, was eligible to carry passports for two other countries.
The court heard he had been in employment and had an address available in Ireland.
Following defence submissions, Judge Smyth granted bail in his bond of €1,000 with a €6,000 independent surety yet to be approved by the court.
Once he meets the financial requirements, he can be released but has to surrender his passports and not apply for replacements.
Gardai also want him to confirm he has no other travel documents.
They have seized his phone, but he must get a new one and remain contactable at all times.
He has to sign on three days a week at a Garda station, and the judge warned him to have no direct or indirect contact with the complainant or witnesses, including other people at the party.
Legal aid was granted to the accused, who listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.
