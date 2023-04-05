Man accused of posting ‘disgusting’ animated image of dead woman to face trial

Kian Withers (22) confirmed he understood the single charge against him

A man is to stand trial accused of posting an image of a dead woman that he allegedly animated to make it seem as if she was singing an indecent song.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Kian Withers (22) confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

Withers, from James Street in Lurgan, is alleged to have outraged public decency between December 22-29 last year in that he “committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature”.

It’s claimed that he posted a photograph “of a recently deceased female” which he had animated to make her appear to be singing a song, the lyrics of which were inappropriate and indecent.

The woman was not named in court and the alleged facts surrounding the charge were not opened.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted Withers had a case to answer, which was conceded by the defence.

Withers was told he had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf, but he declined.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial with the arraignment scheduled to be heard on May 16, District Judge Bernie Kelly freed Withers on his own bail of £500.

She also ordered him to reside at home and barred him from having any device capable of accessing the web.