Man accused of murdering Louth teen Cameron Reilly pleads not guilty

Aaron Connolly (22) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 18-year-old at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer in 2018

A 22-year-old man will go on trial tomorrow accused of murdering Louth teenager Cameron Reilly more than four years ago.

Aaron Connolly, Willistown, Drumcar has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 18-year-old at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on May 26, 2018.

At the Central Criminal Court this afternoon, Mr Connolly replied: “Not guilty” when the single charge or murder was put to him by the registrar.

Before the jury was empanelled, Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo told potential jurors that if they know anything about the alleged offence, or about the accused Aaron Connolly, or the deceased Cameron Reilly then they should bring that to his attention and they should not serve on the jury.

He said the deceased, Mr Cameron lived in Dunleer, County Louth and was a student at DKIT in Dundalk.

Mr Justice Naidoo said the accused lived in Willistown, Drumcar, County Louth and at the relevant time he was employed as a construction worker.

The court heard more than 70 witnesses are due to be called during the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in to hear the case, which will begin tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt.