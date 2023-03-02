Man accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght remanded for evidence

Lisa Cash (18) and her twin brother and sister (8), Christy and Chelsea, died after they were attacked and stabbed in their family home

A man accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght has been further remanded in custody after a court granted a three-week adjournment for prosecutors to complete a book of evidence.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4 last year.

Andy Cash

Gardai from Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash, 24, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5. An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. But, the State must complete a book of evidence and serve it on him before being granted a trial order.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday when Judge John Brennan agreed to grant a three-week adjournment until March 24 for a book of evidence to be served on the accused.

Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution during his first hearing. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was 'no comment' to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.

The District Court cannot grant bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.