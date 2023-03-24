Man accused of murdering his siblings in Tallaght is ‘very anxious’ to get book of evidence

“He has been waiting for some time,” the court was told.

A MAN accused of murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght is "very anxious" to be served with the book of evidence for his trial, a court has heard.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4 last year.

Gardai from Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash, 24, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5. An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. But, the State must complete a book of evidence and serve it on him before granting a return for trial order.

Lisa Cash, 18, with twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today when Judge Cephas Power heard it was still not ready.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn said it was week-13 of waiting for it, and Mr Cash was "very anxious that the book of evidence is served upon him; he has been waiting for some time".

Explaining the delay, State solicitor Michael Murphy said one statement was outstanding from a scene of crime garda who took possession of several exhibits. Mr Murphy anticipated that it would be available soon.

Mr Cash did not address the court.

Judge Power further remanded him in custody to appear on April 5 to be served with the book of evidence and for a trial order to be granted.

Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution during his first hearing. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was 'no comment' to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.

The District Court cannot grant bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.