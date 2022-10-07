Man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan referenced BLM movement court hears
‘With all that's going on with the police in this world, I shot him’
Stephen Silver, who is accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told gardaí that the deceased attacked him and added: "With all that's going on with the police in this world, I shot him," a barrister told the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.
Opening Mr Silver's trial, prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC said the accused then said something about Black Lives Matter, which the barrister said may have been a reference to the killing of George Floyd in America some months previously.
Read more
Mr Delaney said an issue which the jury may have to decide is whether Mr Silver was "ill-disposed towards gardaí" at the time and whether that "manifested itself in his actions during the day and, more importantly, in the course of the encounter with Garda Horkan."
Mr Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Gda Horkan but guilty to manslaughter, by reason of diminished responsibility.
The trial is continuing before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.
Today's Headlines
moving tribute | Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry
Dressed to thrill | Maura Higgins shares sultry snaps as she helps Ann Summers launch their first dresses range
'deeply alarming' | Doctor claims man in palliative care (55) was sent to an Australian morgue while still alive
Brutal attack | Violent criminal who beat his partner to death in a public toilet is jailed for life
lavish spending | Houses and cars of gang boss Stefan Saunders and wife are proceeds of crime court rules
Bail granted | Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm to Ukranian woman
Sweetie Pie | Don McLean (77) steps out with model girlfriend (28) ahead of 3Arena gig
un-match | Ad for online dating site slammed as ‘sexist’ and banned in UK
bustin' trouser snake | Man smuggling snakes in his pants caught trying to cross US border
extra date | Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce third 3Arena show in sold-out tour