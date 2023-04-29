Man accused of knifepoint robbery at B&Q in Liffey Valley is sent for trial
A Dublin man accused of producing a knife during the course of robbing a shop assistant of a CCTV system has been sent for jury trial.
Stephen Gallagher (39) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.
The accused, with an address at St Ronan’s Park in Clondalkin, is charged with robbery at B&Q, Liffey Valley Retail Park in Clondalkin on November 8, 2017.
It is alleged that Mr Gallagher robbed a named man of a CCTV system, to the value of €580. He is further charged with producing a knife during the course of a dispute at the same time and place.
A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Gallagher the formal alibi caution, telling him he had 14 days to bring to the attention of the State anyone he proposed calling as a witness in his defence.
The court heard Mr Gallagher was not working, and the judge assigned a defence solicitor and one junior counsel on free legal aid.
Mr Gallagher was interviewed by gardaí in relation to the allegations, and Judge Jones further ordered that a video copy of that interview be handed over to his legal team.
Mr Gallagher has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charges.
He was remanded on his own bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice next month.
Today's Headlines
COP HATER | IRA man arrested for shooting of PSNI officer is convicted of car bomb plot
RIP | Hundreds attend vigil for three family members killed in Tyrone road crash
Remanded | Man accused of knifepoint robbery at B&Q in Liffey Valley is sent for trial
Shocking | Homeless total hits record high of 11,988 people, report reveals
Dairy Godmother | Four supermarkets slash price of milk in boost for hard-pressed families
HEARTBREAKING | Mum of teen rapper Lil’ Red who died of sepsis is ‘frustrated’ at inquest verdict
new offers | Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
UNLIKELY REBEL | Infamous UVF man was a secret fan of the Wolfe Tones
Lord of the pitch | Man United legend Brian McClair looks like Gandalf to ‘annoy my mother’
tragic | Man (20s) dies and two others rescued in swimming tragedy off Waterford coast