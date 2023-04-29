Man accused of knifepoint robbery at B&Q in Liffey Valley is sent for trial

A Dublin man accused of producing a knife during the course of robbing a shop assistant of a CCTV system has been sent for jury trial.

Stephen Gallagher (39) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at St Ronan’s Park in Clondalkin, is charged with robbery at B&Q, Liffey Valley Retail Park in Clondalkin on November 8, 2017.

It is alleged that Mr Gallagher robbed a named man of a CCTV system, to the value of €580. He is further charged with producing a knife during the course of a dispute at the same time and place.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Gallagher the formal alibi caution, telling him he had 14 days to bring to the attention of the State anyone he proposed calling as a witness in his defence.

The court heard Mr Gallagher was not working, and the judge assigned a defence solicitor and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Mr Gallagher was interviewed by gardaí in relation to the allegations, and Judge Jones further ordered that a video copy of that interview be handed over to his legal team.

Mr Gallagher has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charges.

He was remanded on his own bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice next month.