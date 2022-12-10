'driven away' | Man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife remanded into custody

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard claims that 35-year-old Edward Connors travelled to NI from England to allegedly kidnap his estranged wife on Thursday

Paul Higgins Sunday World Today at 13:43







A man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife was remanded into custody today. Lisburn Magistrates Court heard claims that 35-year-old Edward Connors travelled to NI from England to allegedly kidnap his estranged wife on Thursday. Connors, from the Hitchin Road, Arlesey in Bedfordshire, confirmed that he understood the two charges accusing him of kidnap and false imprisonment and giving evidence, Det. Const. Smith said he believed he could connect the defendant to them. The charges arise after the 20 year old alleged victim was pulled “struggling” into a vehicle in the Carrick Vista area on Bessbrook and driven away just before 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon and the detective told the court the complainant, who is four months pregnant, “wants nothing to do” with Connors. “He grabbed her, put her into the car and drove off for a period of time,” said the officer adding that according to the alleged victim, he wanted to take her to Dublin so they could go back to England together. The complainant’s mother had witnessed the alleged kidnap and she had called police so there were check points in the area and Connors was arrested at a local garage just after 6pm.