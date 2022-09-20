Man accused of headbutting woman during ‘workplace argument’ at Dublin takeaway

Mr Jia, with an address in Naas, Co Kildare is charged with assault causing harm to the woman

A man has been accused of headbutting a woman during a “workplace argument” in a Dublin takeaway.

Yun Fei Jia (42) had the case against him adjourned when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

The assault is alleged to have happened at Pizza Max, East Wall on December 13 last year.

A garda sergeant told Judge Bryan Smyth the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction.

The judge asked for an outline of the prosecution’s case so he could consider this.

The court heard it was alleged that the accused headbutted the woman in the face, causing a cut above her eye. She had since declined to make a statement.

The garda sergeant said there was also no medical report available. The judge said he was accepting jurisdiction after hearing the summary of the allegations.

This means the case can remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and adjourned the case to a date next month, for the accused to consider how he intends to plead.

Mr Jia was remanded on continuing bail.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and he has not yet entered a plea.