Man accused of having phone used in bid to pervert course of justice in Aaron Brady murder case

Glen Holland was accused of unlawfully possessing a mobile phone in Mountjoy prison

A Dublin man accused of possessing a phone linked to an attempt to pervert the course of justice in the case of convicted garda killer Aaron Brady will go on trial in January.

Following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, three men, including Aaron Brady, were charged in April with various offences.

Glen Holland, 38, of Rory O'Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, was accused of unlawfully possessing a mobile phone in Mountjoy prison from Aug 7 – 28, 2020.

His case resumed at Dublin District Court level today.

Defence solicitor John Quinn told Judge Alan Mitchell his client "pleads not guilty", and a date for a hearing in the district court was required.

Judge Mitchell noted from prosecuting solicitor Tom Conlon that the State intended to call 20 witnesses.

He reserved January 4 for the non-jury trial.

Earlier, Detective Garda Paul O’Hara said Mr Holland also made no reply to his charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed his case should be dealt with at district court level.

Mr Holland has been warned he cannot have contact with two co-defendants, "including by any electronic means".

Aaron Brady, 31, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had denied capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

However, he was handed a life sentence after being found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in August 2020.

Last month, he and Dean Byrne, 29, from Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin, were returned for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

Both were charged with trying to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in Brady's trial, not to give evidence, to pervert the course of public justice between April 8 and June 22, 2020.

During the murder trial, which ran from January to August that year, Mr Cahill testified he overheard Brady say he shot a garda.

Brady has a second charge that on a date unknown between February 20 and May 7, 2020, he video-recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and members of An Garda Síochána, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice.