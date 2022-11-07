Man accused of harassing terrified married couple who fled Dublin home charged and denied bail

Rafal Wlodkowski (35) was initially bailed but was arrested hours after his release for returning to the couple's home

A man accused of harassing a terrified married couple who fled their Dublin home after he allegedly became “fixated" on them has been refused bail.

Gardaí arrested Rafal Wlodkowski (35), of no fixed abode, and initially charged him with trespassing twice at a house in a manner that caused or was likely to cause fear in another person at Dollymount Park, Clontarf, Dublin, on Thursday.

Dublin District Court heard the accused was "fixated on the injured party and his wife, causing them to flee the property" and that "they live in fear". He wrongly believed another woman lived there.

The Polish national had been granted bail on Friday pending the possibility of further charges. He signed a bail bond in court with a condition emphasising he had to stay away from the couple and their home.

He was ordered to provide an address to gardaí within 48 hours and be contactable.

Mr Wlodkowski was also warned that breaking the terms could result in him being held in custody.

However, hours after his release, gardaí arrested him again that evening for returning to the couple's home.

He was held overnight and appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court over the weekend.

He faced an application to rescind his bail on the existing charges, as well as two new charges - one count of trespassing and another for harassment of the couple for the past two months.

Garda Kevin O'Boyle told Judge Hughes the DPP directed trial on indictment, meaning his case will be transferred to Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

A bail hearing was told he was allegedly "fixated" and mistakenly believed another woman lived at the couple's home. The court heard, "she does exist but does not live at that address", yet he continually turned up with presents and flowers for her.

Objecting to bail due to witness intimidation fears, Gda O'Boyle said the residents were afraid of the accused and went on a holiday because they had been "traumatised" and suffered stress.

But their alarm got an activation which alerted them that he had come back to their home again on Friday.

The defence submitted the accused would live in Citywest, on the other side of the city and not return. Barrister Kevin McCrave said his client would also sign on at a garda station.

Gda O'Boyle told the judge there was no proof of address, and the court had already ordered the accused to stay away from the couple's home.

Judge Hughes refused to release him on bail and remanded Mr Wlodkowski in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.