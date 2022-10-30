Man accused of dealing heroin on the dark web ordered to stand trial
Kamil Balicki (33) is charged with possession and supply of heroin and attempting to import the Class A drug
A man accused of dealing drugs on the dark web has been ordered to stand trial.
Kamil Balicki is charged with nine drug offences and one of having criminal property, all claimed to have been carried out between May 2020 and January this year.
The charges against the 33-year-old include possession and supply of heroin and attempting to import the Class A drug.
He is also accused of supplying amphetamine and cannabis. The criminal property charge relates to £3,296 in cash.
Previous hearings were told the police launched an investigation in October 2020 when two parcels addressed to Balicki and containing 123 grams of heroin were intercepted. Analysis of web activity led officers to a website selling drugs.
With information gleaned from that and from the two intercepted packages, police raided Balicki’s home and uncovered a “large quantity” of suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as a laptop and a number of electronic devices and mobile phones.
An email address linked to the drug dealing dark website “was active” on his laptop.
There were also claims that Balicki had access to “£100,000 of crypto currency”.
While no values have been put on the seizures to date, the drugs seized included “40 to 50 grams of heroin, 30 to 40 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of cannabis”.
In addition to the drugs, the police also found “a mixture of different powders” which tested positive for cocaine, in addition to mixing bowls.
Arrested and interviewed, Balicki, from Carndale Meadows in Ballymena, refused to answer police questions.
In court in the town on Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Balicki, which was accepted by the defence.
Balicki declined the opportunity to comment on the charges and was remanded back into custody.
The case is due to be heard again next month.
Today's Headlines
'Depraved' | Transgender child perv back on streets despite being told she would be deported
serious injuries | Man (20s) arrested after priest stabbed at house in Waterford
EXCLUSIVE | Jonathan Dowdall kicked off republican prison wing years before TD Éamon Ó Cuív meeting
'Huge loss' | Sunday World columnist Dr Angela ‘will be dearly missed’ following death aged 61
Plough you doin’ | Meet the agricultural workers who bravely bare all for 2023 Irish Farmers calendar
'vitriol' | OAP who posted Facebook messages about man involved in Strokestown evictions found guilty of harassment
finish line | Winner of Dublin Marathon revealed as 25,000 runners take part
Gambling struggles | Former GAA star pleads guilty to stealing over €1.1k from local Garda station
Tragedy | Man dies following Co Down crash
Disaster | Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river