Man accused of dealing heroin on the dark web ordered to stand trial

A man accused of dealing drugs on the dark web has been ordered to stand trial.

Kamil Balicki is charged with nine drug offences and one of having criminal property, all claimed to have been carried out between May 2020 and January this year.

The charges against the 33-year-old include possession and supply of heroin and attempting to import the Class A drug.

He is also accused of supplying amphetamine and cannabis. The criminal property charge relates to £3,296 in cash.

Previous hearings were told the police launched an investigation in October 2020 when two parcels addressed to Balicki and containing 123 grams of heroin were intercepted. Analysis of web activity led officers to a website selling drugs.

With information gleaned from that and from the two intercepted packages, police raided Balicki’s home and uncovered a “large quantity” of suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as a laptop and a number of electronic devices and mobile phones.

An email address linked to the drug dealing dark website “was active” on his laptop.

There were also claims that Balicki had access to “£100,000 of crypto currency”.

While no values have been put on the seizures to date, the drugs seized included “40 to 50 grams of heroin, 30 to 40 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of cannabis”.

In addition to the drugs, the police also found “a mixture of different powders” which tested positive for cocaine, in addition to mixing bowls.

Arrested and interviewed, Balicki, from Carndale Meadows in Ballymena, refused to answer police questions.

In court in the town on Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Balicki, which was accepted by the defence.

Balicki declined the opportunity to comment on the charges and was remanded back into custody.

The case is due to be heard again next month.