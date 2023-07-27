Man accused of burying dog alive in Derry park contesting animal cruelty charges

The 29-year-old also denies three further charges of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the welfare needs of three other dogs

A man accused of partially burying an American bull terrier dog in a play park in Derry earlier this year will contest the charges of animal cruelty.

Peter Toland, from Cornshell Fields, denies causing unnecessary suffering to the dog named Luna.

The 29-year-old also denies three further charges of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the welfare needs of three other dogs.

The defendant denies committing the offences between January 1 and March 15 this year.

Discovered by members of the public in the Ballyarnett Country Park on March 15, Luna was found partially buried and with life-threatening injuries.

The dog was euthanised later that day by local vets.

A spokesperson for the local charity Pet FBI Rescue said Luna had sustained brain damage, a broken rib and a collapsed lung.

Three weeks ago, at the Bishop Street Magistrates’ Court in the city, the defendant was given until today to enter pleas to the four charges.

A defence solicitor told District Judge Barney McElholm that the defendant was denying all of the four charges he faces.

“It is in for attitude today. He is pleading not guilty to all matters,” the solicitor said.

Mr McElholm granted a defence request to adjourn the matter until August 21, with a view to fixing a date for a contested hearing.