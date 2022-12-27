Man accused of breaking partner’s nose and cheek bone in Christmas Day assault refused bail
Appearing at court by video link from police custody Sobota, from St. Mary Street in Newry, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and common assault on 25 December this year.
A man was remanded into custody today accused of breaking his partner’s nose and cheek bone in a drunken Christmas Day assault.
Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that when the victim’s friend called to see her, he allegedly witnessed 39-year-old Piotr Sobota “repeatedly punching her in the face” but when he tried to intervene, Sobota allegedly assaulted him as well.
Giving evidence, Det. Const. Martin from the Public Protection Unit said that when officers arrived at the scene, they noted the woman was bleeding profusely and her face was badly swollen, adding that examinations at hospital later confirmed she had sustained “two fractures to her left cheek bones and a fractured nose.”
Arrested and interviewed Sobota said that all three had been “drinking heavily” and while he denied assault, “he was unable to account for how the injuries occurred.”
Objecting to bail, the officer revealed there had been precious incidents of domestic violence against the same complainant who had been assessed as a vulnerable person, adding that Sobota is also currently subject to a suspended prison sentence imposed earlier this year for a previous domestic assault.
While defence solicitor John Rocks submitted that an alcohol ban and geographic exclusion area would go some way to address police concerns, District Judge Anne Marshall said “there’s absolutely no circumstances at all where I could grant bail.”
“She has suffered serious and significant injuries and he has a previous offence so I’m refusing bail due to the risk of further offences,” concluded the judge, remanding Sobota into custody and adjourning the case to 18 January.
