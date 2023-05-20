Man accused of attacking staff member at McDonald's in Dublin released

Gerard O'Toole was charged with assault causing harm to a male at the fast food outlet in Charlestown, in Finglas, on Friday

A man accused of attacking a staff member at a McDonald's takeaway in Dublin has been released under strict conditions.

Gerard O'Toole, 26, with an address at a hostel on Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, was charged with assault causing harm to a male at the fast food outlet in Charlestown, in Finglas, on Friday.

He appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court today

Garda Joseph Rogers told the court that the accused was arrested just after 6pm and made no reply to the charge.

He did not object to bail but sought conditions for Mr O'Toole to stay out of Finglas, particularly the Charlestown shopping centre area. The court heard the complainant worked at the McDonald's.

Judge Dempsey warned Mr O'Toole, who is yet to indicate a plea, to have no contact with him, directly or indirectly or via social media.

He also ordered Mr O'Toole to sign on three days a week at a garda station, provide his phone number to gardai and remain contactable at all times.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who is on social welfare.

He was released and ordered to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on June 2 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.