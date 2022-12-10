Man accused of assaulting Ukrainian woman in college accommodation for refugees bailed

Alexander Ivanec, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian national, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court today

A 65-YEAR-OLD man accused of attacking a woman and not letting her out of a room until she “started screaming” at a college providing accommodation for Ukrainian asylum seekers has been granted bail.

Alexander Ivanec, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian national residing at Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Shauna Ward told the court that the accused made no reply to a charge of assaulting the woman at the college on September 9.

He listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter.

The court heard he allegedly held a door closed on the complainant in a "forcible manner", keeping the woman in a room for three minutes.

The garda said the woman began screaming, and the accused "ran out of the house".

It was alleged he grabbed her on Friday, and she was in fear. She then made the allegation to gardai about the alleged incident in September.

Mr Ivanec was arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences Against Act for false imprisonment but charged with assault.

Garda Ward told the court they were Ukrainian refugees living in a house at the college.

The investigating officer agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that bail terms were agreeable.

Judge Dempsey ordered him to reside at the college but to have no contact with the woman who also lives there and to take no alcohol or illegal drugs.

He must also remain out of parts of the campus.

Mr Ivanec has not yet indicated a plea.

Judge Dempsey remanded him on €300 bail to appear at Cavan District Court on Thursday. He also granted legal aid to include a translator during legal consultations.