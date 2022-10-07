Man accused of arson at his mother’s home in Dublin is sent for trial

A MAN who allegedly set fire to his mother’s home while she was out for the evening, after earlier threatening to burn the house down, has been sent for trial.

Brian Ferns (38) is accused of causing “extensive damage” to the property.

He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Ferns is charged with arson at James Connolly Park in Clondalkin. The DPP had consented to summary trial of the case in the district court, but a judge had refused jurisdiction to deal with the case.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave Mr Ferns the formal alibi caution.

He assigned defence solicitor Wayne Kenny and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Outlining the allegation, Sergeant Maria Callaghan previously said gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house at James Connolly Park, Clondalkin, on April 3, 2020.

The house was on fire and the accused was allegedly at the scene in a distressed state.

The alleged victim claimed that Mr Ferns had threatened he was going to burn her house down.

The accused’s mother was the occupant of the house but she was not inside at the time the fire started, Sgt Callaghan added.

Asked if the damage allegedly caused to the house amounted to €5,000, Sgt Callaghan said it was a lot more.