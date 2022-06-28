Man (70s) charged over murder of Nora Sheehan more than 40 years ago
A man in his 70s is due in court this afternoon charged in relation to the murder of Nora Sheehan over 40 years ago.
Nora, who was found dead at Shippool, Innishannon in Cork on June 12, 1981, had been missing for six days and was last seen outside the South Infirmary Hospital at 9.45pm.
The 54-year-old mother of three from Ballyphehane had last been seen attending the South Infirmary Hospital to get treatment for a dog bite.
Read more
She went missing not long after and it's thought she was murdered on a date between June 6th and June 12th in 1981.
A Garda serious investigation review team has been investigating the cases in recent years and this morning, a man in his early 70s was arrested.
Gardai said the man was arrested this morning and will appear before Skibbereen District Court at 12 midday today, June 28, 2022 charged in relation to the murder.
They added that investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford