Man (70s) charged over murder of Nora Sheehan more than 40 years ago

Nora, who was found dead at Shippool, Innishannon on June 12, 1981, had been missing for six days
A man in his 70s is due in court this afternoon charged in relation to the murder of Nora Sheehan over 40 years ago.

Nora, who was found dead at Shippool, Innishannon in Cork on June 12, 1981, had been missing for six days and was last seen outside the South Infirmary Hospital at 9.45pm.

The 54-year-old mother of three from Ballyphehane had last been seen attending the South Infirmary Hospital to get treatment for a dog bite.

She went missing not long after and it's thought she was murdered on a date between June 6th and June 12th in 1981.

A Garda serious investigation review team has been investigating the cases in recent years and this morning, a man in his early 70s was arrested.

Gardai said the man was arrested this morning and will appear before Skibbereen District Court at 12 midday today, June 28, 2022 charged in relation to the murder.

They added that investigations are ongoing.


