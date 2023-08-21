Man (70s) assaulted and four imprisoned by gang disguised as workers in Dublin

The men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will.

A man in his 70s was assaulted and falsely imprisoned with three others in an aggravated burglary in Dublin this morning.

At approximately 8.15am, a number of men, dressed as workers, knocked on the door of a house in Carrickbrennan Lawn in Monkstown.

In a statement issued by gardaí, a spokesperson said the men forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “A man, aged in his 70s was assaulted during the incident. He was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.”

Meanwhile the men, who took a number of items during the burglary, fled on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They said: “Any persons or road users who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning Monday, August 21, between 7.30am and 9am and who may have video/dash cam footage is asked to contact investigating gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”