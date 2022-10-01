Man (64) who stored €11k worth of drugs was targeted by ‘sinister people’, court told

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan said, in his experience, the accused could come under the category of “people who could be targeted” by those in the drug trade.

Patrick Coyne, of Summerhill Parade, Dublin was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

AN elderly man caught with €11,000 worth of cannabis in his home may have been targeted by “sinister individuals” in the drug trade, a court has heard.

Patrick Coyne (64) could have been selected to store drugs because he would not draw garda attention.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Coyne, of Summerhill Parade, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard a search was carried out at Coyne’s home on April 18, 2020 and herbal cannabis with a value of €11,000 was seized by gardai.

Coyne was fully co-operative, made admissions during the investigation and was charged.

The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with in the district court if the Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

The accused had no previous convictions and was not at risk of reoffending, his lawyer said, urging the judge to accept jurisdiction.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan said in his experience the accused could come under the category of “people who could be targeted” by those in the drug trade.

Elderly men who lived on their own had been approached by “more sinister individuals” as they would not normally come to garda attention, he said.

The sergeant said he suspected the accused came into contact with people in that situation.

The judge said the court would usually refuse jurisdiction for that valuation with “no question about it”, but in the circumstances he accepted it, allowing the case to be dealt with at district court level.

Coyne was seeking time to get medical certificates and other documents in order and his lawyer requested that the judge defer finalisation of the case.

The judge adjourned the case to a date later this month and remanded the accused on continuing bail.