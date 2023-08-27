Man (60s) to appear in court over €2m cannabis seizure at Dublin Port

The drugs were concealed in an Irish-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry on Friday.

A man in his 60s is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in connection with a €2m seizure of cannabis at Dublin Port.

The man was arrested on Friday after Revenue officers discovered the 100-kilo haul being smuggled through the port.

The drugs were concealed in an Irish-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry on Friday.

The discovery was made as part of an investigation by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel from Revenue's Customs Service.

“The man in his 60s arrested as part of the investigation into this seizure has been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 10:30am on Monday, August 28,” gardaí said.