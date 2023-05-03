Man (56) apologises for punch attack on victim who later died but denies murder

Malachy Crawford, from Wallace Park in Rasharkin, Co Antrim, is accused of the murder of Paul O’Boyle on 16 April this year.

A 56-year-old accused of murdering a man who died a week after he was attacked has apologised for the assault, a court heard today.

While defence counsel for Malachy Crawford told Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Limavady, the 56-year-old admits punching the victim once, he denies that he intended to kill or cause Paul O’Boyle serious harm.

With relatives of both the defendant and the deceased victim listening to the bail application, the barrister said Crawford had been “deeply affected” by what had happened and had asked him specifically “to extend his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to echo the apolo gies he gave to police during the interviews.”

Crawford, from Wallace Park in Rasharkin, Co Antrim, is accused of the murder of Paul O’Boyle on 16 April this year.

The 58-year-old, also known as “ Fez”, was found unconscious at the back of Sé Óg bar on Main Street in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16 and he tragically died as a result of his injuries eight days later.

Crawford had originally been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was due to appear in court next month but he was rearrested and charged with murder following the death.

During an ultimately successful application for bail today, Det. Const. Fielding outlined how the two men were drinking at the bar with Mr O’Boyle having consumed “14 pints of beer.”

The victim rolled himself a cigarette and lit it while sitting at the bar but when he got up to go to the smoking area, he head butted Crawford and then went to the beer garden.

She told the court CCTV cameras at the bar had captured Crawford following him out “20 seconds later” and approaching the victim, punched him in the face with his left hand, causing him to “fall and hit his head.”

The court heard while Crawford accepts that aspect of the incident, what is in dispute is that on the police case, Crawford delivers a second blow while Mr O’Boyle is “lying prone on the ground.”

Mr O’Boyle was taken to hospital and sadly, despite medics’ best efforts, he tragically died eight days later and the court heard that a second post mortem examination had confirmed the cause of death was “from the head injury from the fall.”

Crawford was arrested the following day and DC Fielding said during interviews, he “made full admissions” about what had happened.

She said notwithstanding the fact that Crawford was given police bail before Mr O’Boyle’s sad demise, there were objections to him being freed due to concerns that he allegedly told the victim’s brother “this isn’t over” during a fight between the men in the immediate aftermath of what happened in the bar.

The detective said there were consensus about the risk of witness interference and also that the victim’s family had raised concerns about the proposed bail address which was not disclosed in open court.

Crawford’s defence counsel said while there had indeed been an altercation at Crawford’s door immediately after the incident, he “very clearly denies” making any comments to the man.

He also argued that even though the family had concerns about the bail address, the police were satisfied it was an appropriate place for Crawford to go to.

The lawyer argued that apart from the victim’s tragic death, nothing had materially changed to justify bail being refused.

He highlighted that even before any evidence was put to Crawford at police interviews, he had given his full and frank account which for the most part had been corroborated by the CCTV footage in that there was a headbutt at the bar, Mr O’Boyle “appears to say something to him” as he goes to the smoking area and then Crawford is seen punching him once with his left, “non dominant hand.”

Where there is a difference, said the lawyer, is that Crawford disputes punching the victim a second time while he was on the ground.

“He is charged with murder but that requires the mens rea of intending to kill or cause GBH,” said the lawyer adding that given the facts of the case as it stands, “the prosecution will not be able to establish the necessary intent.”

Declaring that the objections to bail “do not hold water,” the barrister said Crawford does have a record but it’s of “some vintage” and that the events which lead to Mr O’Boyle’s death “are not characterised by gratuitous or wanton violence.”

Explaining his decision to grant bail, District Judge Peter King said that clearly “the context of this case is tragic” and that he has “some concerns” about the allegation that Crawford struck the prone victim for a second time which “gives me some pause for thought.”

As regards Crawford’s convictions, he said they did not evidence a man “prone to bouts of extreme violence” but is consistent with a man who has struggled with alcohol.

“On balance I’m going to grant bail,” said the judge, adding that the “determinative feature” was that nothing had materially changed since Crawford had been granted police bail prior to the victim’s death.

He warned however there would be strict conditions and a cash surety to be lodged with the court.

Granting bail in the sum of £500 with a £10,000 surety from Crawford’s brother, DJ King imposed other conditions including a curfew, reporting to police three times a week, exclusions zones around Rasharkin, Kilrea and Ballymena, no contact with any witness and a condition that Crawford is not to be above the drink drive limit at any time.

“We are at the foot hills of what will be a long process” with a trial not likely to take place for “months if not years,” concluded the judge as he adjourned the case to 22 May.