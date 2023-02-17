Man (55) wrote ‘Jim Bobby Sands’ in faeces on cell wall in garda station
The accused was on disability and ‘quite mortified’ to be in court, his solicitor said.
A 55-year-old man who ended up in custody after ‘having words with gardaí’ over someone skipping a taxi queue, pleaded guilty to damaging a cell at the garda station and other charges.
Jim McKevitt, Maddoxland, Gyles’ Quay, admitted defecating onto a blanket and a second offence of wiping faeces onto a cell wall and writing ‘Jim Bobby Sands’ at Dundalk Garda Station on 30 October 2022.
He also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public, using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, resisting Gda Niall Collery in the execution of his duty and failing to provide a garda with his name and address earlier in Crowe Street.
Read more
No evidence was given of what occurred.
Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said the defendant, who has no previous convictions, paid for the deep cleaning of the damage which resulted from ‘writing on walls’ at the station.
Solicitor Frank McDonnell added his client got annoyed when someone jumped a taxi queue and he had words with gardaí.
Mr McKevitt was on disability and ‘quite mortified’ to be in court.
Judge Jones gave the defendant until 1 March to donate €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund to have the charges struck out.
Today's Headlines
Exposed | Ex LVF crime lords Drew and Billy King ‘top dogs’ in deadly border drug gang The Firm
Con Air | Conor McGregor poses in €95k outfit while scoffing Black Forge Inn food on private jet to Vegas
DIRTY TRIBUTE | Man (55) wrote ‘Jim Bobby Sands’ in faeces on cell wall in garda station
'not shades' | Drivers in near miss head-on crash as sulky racers go full gallop
Gold Trafford | Saudi private group bid for Manchester United expected ahead of today’s deadline
'AWFUL YEARS' | Gran-of-23 just wants ‘answers’ six years after Saoirse (29) went missing from Louth home
GONE SOUR | Ex-UDA chief Andre Shoukri falls out with loyalist group over drugs patch row
Coke bust | Pictured: Men and woman charged over €2.8m cocaine seizure in Dublin
Criminal damage | Man threw brick through glass door of family house after locks were changed, court hears
tense standoff | Man denies driving into anti-immigration protesters, says they ‘threw’ themselves in front of car