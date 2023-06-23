Man (54) caught in sex act with woman in Dublin park had ‘graphic’ photos on phone

When he was arrested for public order offences, gardai seized his phone and found pictures of the sex act on it.

A DUBLIN man seen in a sex act with a woman in a public park was caught after gardai found “graphic” evidence of the encounter on his mobile phone.

Peter O’Gorman (54) hurled abuse at gardai when they investigated a complaint from a member of the public who saw a woman perform oral sex on him.

Jailing him for six months, Judge Ciaran Liddy said O’Gorman had shown “complete disregard” for the public and their enjoyment of the park.

O’Gorman, of Bulfin Court, Inchicore, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty to offensive conduct of a sexual nature, as well as public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened in Our Lady’s Park, Drumcondra on September 22, 2021.

Garda Eoin Morrison said a member of the public called 999 on the day in question and reported that two people were engaged in sexual activity in the park, at the junction of the Drumcondra Road and Botanic Avenue.

When he went to investigate, the accused was there with a woman, the pair were both intoxicated and there were cans strewn around.

O’Gorman told the garda he had done nothing wrong and became physical, grabbing the garda by the jacket. He had to be restrained and was arrested.

His phone was seized and when it was analysed, images were recovered depicting O’Gorman and a woman involved in sexual activity in the park.

He was invited to attend Mountjoy garda station where he was interviewed under caution and made certain admissions.

He told gardai he had been in the park drinking alcohol when the woman performed oral sex on him and “it had been her suggestion and he acquiesced to that.”

Following this, a file was submitted to the DPP and he was charged with offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

The court heard O’Gorman had previous convictions for burglary, sexual assault and other offences.

“There are no issues with consent in the facts of this case,” defence solicitor Tony Collier said. “Everything was consensual and my client was invited to take part in sexual activity.”

There were no concerns that the accused was preying on or taking advantage of anyone.

He was intoxicated when he dealt with the garda, though he was not using that as an excuse for his behaviour.

O’Gorman was already in prison serving another sentence when he appeared in court.

The accused was “plagued” by an alcohol problem, and had been making efforts to address this before he was sentenced, Mr Collier said. He asked the judge not to jail O’Gorman.

“Notwithstanding the graphic nature of the case and the sexual elements, the director has deemed the conduct is more offensive conduct than anything else,” Mr Collier said.

Judge Liddy said Gda Morrison had been “effectively assaulted” and O’Gorman was fortunate that he was not charged with assault. He also noted the accused had been on bail at the time.