Man (51) charged with the murder of his wife Anna Mooney (46) at their Raheny home

Stephen Mooney (51) was charged with killing Anna Mooney (40s) at the Kilbarrack Road, Dublin 5, address.

Anna Mooney’s body is removed from the scene. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in their Raheny home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Stephen Mooney (51) was charged with killing Anna Mooney (40s) at the Kilbarrack Road, Dublin 5, address.

She was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds in the kitchen of the house after a 999 emergency call was made from the property.

Stephen Mooney was brought before judge Bryan Smyth at a sitting of the District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice where detective garda Basil Grimes gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr Mooney said “no comment” when charged with the murder at 3am this morning at Clontarf garda station.

Judge Smyth remanded Mr Mooney in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday June 20 via videolink from Cloverhill remand prison.

No application can be made for bail at District Court level in a murder charge. Such an application can only be made in the High Court.

Mr Mooney’s solicitor, Phelim O’Neill, made a successful application for legal aid, and for his client to receive medical attention as he had been seen by a doctor a number of times for his blood pressure during questioning.

Mr Mooney, wearing a black hoodie and light grey tracksuit bottoms, sat quietly during the short hearing.

Gardai investigating the murder are following a definite line of inquiry and It is understood an argument had broken out at the Kilbarrack Road address a short time before Mrs Mooney was attacked.

The area around the house remained sealed-off yesterday as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination.

Gardaí were also conducting door-to-door enquiries and appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information in relation to the incident, to come forward.

Local people reacted with shock yesterday as they watched Ms Mooney’s body being removed from the house and placed in an ambulance.