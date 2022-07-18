Man (51) charged with possessing drugs worth over €200k after Belfast airport arrest

The man is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday

A 51-year-old man has been charged with possession of Class B drugs and with intent to supply after he was arrested at Belfast International Airport on Sunday 17th July.

The man is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

It follows the recovery of a quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £172,000 (approximately €202,000).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”