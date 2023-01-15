Man (50) charged with the murder of Maud Coffey tells court: ‘I want to plead the fifth’

Austin Mangan (50), with an address in Dublin 9, appeared in court shortly after 10pm tonight.

A man has appeared at Dublin District Court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered at an apartment in Dublin on Friday.

Maud Coffey, aged 41, was found dead at an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15.

Austin Mangan (50), with an address in Dublin 9, appeared in court shortly after 10pm tonight.

Garda Mark Reilly of Cabra Garda Station told Judge Dermot Simms he arrested Mr Mangan who made no reply when charged at Finglas Garda Station earlier in the evening.

Speaking in court, Mr Mangan complained he had difficulty listening to the proceedings.

"I didn't hear that," he told the court.

"I have wax in my ears."

Solicitor Peter Connolly sought a psychiatric assessment for his client.

Judge Simms agreed to the request and remanded Mr Mangan in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday, January 20th.

Afterwards Mr Mangan requested to speak to Judge Simms.

He told the judge "I want to plead the fifth" and thanked Judge Simms for his time.