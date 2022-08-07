Man (50) arrested in murder investigation released on bail
A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the disappearance of Damien Heagney has been released on bail.
Mr Heagney was reported missing in July, but police have since confirmed he was last seen in late December in the nearby Dromore area.
A 50-year-man was arrested in Cookstown on Sunday following searches and has been released pending further enquiries.
Confirming Mr Heagney’s disappearance had now become a murder investigation Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said on Sunday:
“Whilst I’m keeping an open mind, I now believe that Damien has sadly been murdered.
"Damien is 47 years of age, around 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, and has links to the Tyrone area.
“While Damien was reported missing to police on July 19 this year, we have established that he was last seen late on December 30 into the early hours of the 31st in the Dromore area outside Cookstown.”
