Man (49) charged after van smashed through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home

The Sinn Féin TD said his wife was traumatised by what happened at the family home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim around 2am on Thursday.

A 49 year old man has appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court on charges arising out of an incident at the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home in County Leitrim last week.

Caillin Curran of Drumharkin, Fenagh County Leitrim was charged before a sitting of the court at midday on Sunday with causing criminal damage and dangerous driving on September 29th last.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Sergeant Ronan Mooney. Curran is charged with damaging metal gates, the property of Helen Kenny, at Aughavas and dangerous driving on the same occasion.

Sligo courthouse.

The defendant, who was represented by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor was remanded on his own bail of €200 by Judge Éiteáin Cunningham to Carrick on Shannon District Court on October 18th.

It was made a condition of bail that Curran stay away from Aughavas or any other property owned or managed by the Kenny family, to make no contact with the Kenny family directly or indirectly, surrender his passport and not apply for any travel documents.

He must also remain sober, reside at his home address, obey a 11pm to 7am curfew and sign on at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station every Monday and Friday.

Deputy Kenny told The Sligo Champion last week that the most frightening aspect of the early hours incident was the fact his wife was home alone at the time.

"It’s just bizarre,” Deputy Kenny said. He said his wife Helen was awakened by loud screeching and a bang and got up to check, switching on the lights and initially she thought there had been an accident on the road outside, that a car may have overturned.

"For the first time Helen was home alone, our youngest having just started college and I was in Dublin so it was a very frightening experience for her,” he said.