Man (44) to appear in court charged with the murder of Liam Christie

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie.

Mr Christie was shot dead on Thursday, October 20, at a friend’s house on Craighill, Co Antrim.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Mr Christie in have now charged a 44-year-old man with murder and firearms offences.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 27.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A PSNI statement previously said: "We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks. We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

"We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday, October 19, and 12pm on Thursday, October 20.