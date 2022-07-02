Man (43) charged with attacking woman and violence in Garda station bailed

David Harvey was told that he could face "possible further charges”

A 43-year-old man charged with attacking a woman in south Dublin and violent behaviour in a Garda station following arrest has been granted bail pending “possible further charges”.

David Harvey of Millfield, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Gardai charged him with assault causing harm to a woman at a house at Kilcross Lawn, Sandyford, Dublin 18 and violent behaviour at Blackrock Garda station.

Garda Ian Cahill told the court the incident happened shortly before 3 am on Saturday.

He alleged that a male and a female were in an "extremely agitated state" and that the accused grabbed the injured party by the neck. It was alleged that when they fell, "the accused punched her in the eye".

He made no reply when charged.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client had recently received hospital care and was not working in the past week.

Judge Hughes set bail in his bond of €200 and ordered the labourer to lodge €50.

The judge told him to sign on daily at his local Garda station, stay away from the scene of the alleged assault, carry a mobile phone and be contactable at all times.

Judge Hughes warned Mr Harvey he must remain sober and have no contact with the injured party.

He remanded him in custody with consent to bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions "and possible further charges". The accused, who has not yet indicated a plea, will appear again next week.