Man (43) charged after 55kg of cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Kildare

The drugs were discovered during a a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection to a whopping €1.1m seizure of cannabis in Kildare yesterday.

The drugs were discovered during a a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service targeting organised crime in the Kildare area.

Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.

Gardaí arrested the suspect, aged 43, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co. Kildare.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10.30am.