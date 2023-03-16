Man (43) charged after 55kg of cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Kildare
The drugs were discovered during a a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service
A man in his 40s has been charged in connection to a whopping €1.1m seizure of cannabis in Kildare yesterday.
The drugs were discovered during a a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service targeting organised crime in the Kildare area.
Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.
Read more
Gardaí arrested the suspect, aged 43, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co. Kildare.
He is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10.30am.
Today's Headlines
DRUGS DISCOVERY | Heroin and cocaine worth over €140k dumped in ‘open waste land’ in Limerick estate
DRUGS HAUL | Man (43) charged after 55kg of cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Kildare
'POISONOUS XENOPHOBIA" | President Higgins slams racism in St Patrick’s Day message amid far-right protest plans
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defends government's policy on housing during US visit
LONG READ | How killer Stephen Silver’s ‘seething resentment’ of the gardai drove him to murder
stayers' hurdle | Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
Missiles thrown | Ballyfermot dad charged with violent disorder over Dublin funeral street disturbance
Go Figure | Nicola Peltz Beckham says she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn
Animal rights activist Tuesday Goti speaking outside court
knifepoint | Man accused of raiding post offices for travel money to meet US fiancee faces death threat charges