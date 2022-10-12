Man (40s) released over Kerry funeral assault that led to death of Thomas Dooley

He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while trying to protect her husband.

The Late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

Gardaí have released a man who arrested in connection with the assault that led to the death of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley, in Tralee, Co Kerry, last week.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man, who is aged in his 40s, has been "released without charge" and a "file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions".

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley (43), who lived in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday, October 5, as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

On Saturday, October 8, the late Mr Dooley’s cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, with an address at a halting site on Carrigrohane Road, Cork, appeared in court charged with his murder.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 7, Mr Dooley’s brother Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, also appeared in court charged with his older brother’s murder.

Siobhan Dooley and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.

In a special tribute father-of-seven Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.