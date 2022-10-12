Man (40s) released over Kerry funeral assault that led to death of Thomas Dooley
He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while trying to protect her husband.
Gardaí have released a man who arrested in connection with the assault that led to the death of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley, in Tralee, Co Kerry, last week.
Gardaí have confirmed that the man, who is aged in his 40s, has been "released without charge" and a "file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions".
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley (43), who lived in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday, October 5, as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.
He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries while trying to protect her husband.
She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.
On Saturday, October 8, the late Mr Dooley’s cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, with an address at a halting site on Carrigrohane Road, Cork, appeared in court charged with his murder.
Read more
Meanwhile, on Friday, October 7, Mr Dooley’s brother Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, also appeared in court charged with his older brother’s murder.
Siobhan Dooley and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.
In a special tribute father-of-seven Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.
Today's Headlines
discrimination claim | Supermarket chain Iceland ordered to pay €12k to Travellers asked to leave store
FACING SENTENCE | Gangland gunman Gerard Byrne pleads guilty to possession of Glock 19 and Webley revolver
CRIME WORLD | Episode 166: Just what evidence will Jonathan Dowdall reveal in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch?
Bum note | FAI 'apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room'
Blast probe | Gardaí and explosion experts to examine previous power and gas works at Creeslough site
Gull-ible | Dublin councillor calls for ‘aggressive’ seagulls to be fed contraceptive pills
horrific attack | Irishwoman allegedly raped by Maddie suspect speaks of her ‘delight’ as he is charged
history made | Glory night for Ireland's women as they qualify for the World Cup finals
Probe continues | Man (40s) released over Kerry funeral assault that led to death of Thomas Dooley
Baby blessing | Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child