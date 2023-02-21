Man (40s) due in court over illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport last summer

The man was arrested earlier today

A man is due in court this afternoon after he was charged in connection with illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport last summer.

The suspect in his 40s was arrested earlier today and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm.

“Gardaí in Ballymun have charged a man (40s) as part of an investigation into an incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport that occurred on July 2, 2022,” gardai said.

“The man was arrested earlier today and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, February 21, 2023.”