Man (40s) charged over knife robbery attempt in Dublin shop

A man is due in court after attempting to rob a Dublin shop at knifepoint over the weekend.

He entered the business on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4 on Saturday morning, 22 April, at around 11.30am.

Armed with a knife, he threatened staff as he demanded cash before leaving on foot shortly afterwards. No items were taken.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s hours later that evening and he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in South Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

