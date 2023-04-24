Man (40s) charged over knife robbery attempt in Dublin shop
Armed with a knife, he threatened staff as he demanded cash before leaving the scene on foot shortly afterwards
A man is due in court after attempting to rob a Dublin shop at knifepoint over the weekend.
He entered the business on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4 on Saturday morning, 22 April, at around 11.30am.
Armed with a knife, he threatened staff as he demanded cash before leaving on foot shortly afterwards. No items were taken.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s hours later that evening and he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in South Dublin.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the robbery of a retail premises in Ringsend, Dublin 4 on Saturday morning.
“At approximately 11.30am on Saturday morning, a male entered a business premises on Thorncastle Street armed with a knife. He threatened staff while demanding cash, before fleeing the scene on foot a short time later. No items were taken from the premises.
“Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man (aged in his 40s) was arrested on Saturday evening.
“He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning, Monday, April 24, 2023.”
