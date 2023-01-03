Man (40s) charged over Cork ‘bottle attack’ that left victim needing blood transfusion
The arrested man was detained at Bishopstown Garda Station and was later charged
A man is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning following an assault on another man on New Year’s Day.
The suspect, in his 40s, was arrested after the victim was injured in an incident in Glen Heather, Magazine Road, Co Cork at approximately 4.40pm on January 1.
He was detained at Bishopstown Garda Station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court later today.
“Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man in his 50s that occurred in Glen Heather, Magazine Road, Co. Cork at approximately 16:40 on January 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The male was injured during the course of the incident and was taken to the Cork University Hospital for treatment.
“A male, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this incident and detained at Bishopstown Garda Station.
“He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Cork District Court today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.”
It had earlier been reported that the injured man had suffered a wound to the head after being struck with a bottle.
An ambulance was called after gardai found the injured man in a property and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. (CUH)
The man, who is understood to be a Ukrainian national, required a number of blood transfusions and was described as being in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Members of the public who were in the area of Magazine Road between 4pm and 5pm on the day, and who may have information related to the attack, were asked to contact gardai.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time should contact gardai in Togher on 021-4947120.
