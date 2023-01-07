Man (40s) charged after ‘zimos’ worth €32k seized in Ballymun
Zopoiclone – also known by the nickname ‘Zimos’ – are a prescription-only medication used to treat insomnia.
A man in his 40s is due in court later this morning after gardai seized tablets worth an estimated €32,200 in North Dublin.
The drugs were discovered yesterday afternoon following raids in the Ballymun area of Dublin.
A garda spokesman said officers the Zopoiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.
However, the tablets are also sold illegally to addicts.
A garda spokesman said the arrested man is due in court later this morning.
He said: “Gardaí seized tablets worth an estimated €32,200 following searches in the Ballymun area of Dublin 11, yesterday afternoon 6th, January 2023.
“Zopoiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.
“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and later detained at Ballymun Garda Station.
“He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning, Saturday, 7th January 2023.”
