Man (40s) charged after gardaí seize heroin worth €280k in Clondalkin
Gardai seized the heroin and €4,000 in cash in West Dublin on Wednesday
A man who was arrested after gardaí seized heroin worth €280,000 in Clondalkin has been charged.
The man, in his 40s, is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
Gardai seized the heroin and €4,000 in cash in the Clondalkin area of West Dublin on Wednesday.
The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm.
Read more
Two kilogrammes of Diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €280,000, and €4,000 in cash was recovered during the search.
The man who was arrested in the operation was detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in South Dublin.
Gardaí added that investigations were ongoing.
Today's Headlines
caught red-handed | Dublin man charged after heroin worth €70k found in his hoodie and another €210k in car
numbers game | Conor McGregor’s dad Tony unveils cheeky new licence plate for his Porsche Panamera
Latest | GSOC investigator arrested on suspicion of leaking information to Hutch gang
'mug's game' | Former ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson enforcer Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney apologises to his victims
Latest | ‘Enormous tragedy unfolding’ – At least one dead in Co Tyrone horror crash
Runaway Bride | Conor McGregor’s sister Erin considering eloping due to wedding planning stress
harassment charge | Garda sergeant allegedly sent woman ‘large volume’ of unwanted texts and calls
prison policy | Simon Harris says no government plans to ban transgender inmates from female prisons
GAA support | Charity event in aid of domestic abuse planned by family of Sligo murder victim
hot head | Man who told gardai ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ after shouting ‘f**k foreigners’ is fined