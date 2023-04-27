Man (40s) charged after gardaí seize heroin worth €280k in Clondalkin

Gardai seized the heroin and €4,000 in cash in West Dublin on Wednesday

Some of the drugs and cash that was seized

A man who was arrested after gardaí seized heroin worth €280,000 in Clondalkin has been charged.

The man, in his 40s, is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Gardai seized the heroin and €4,000 in cash in the Clondalkin area of West Dublin on Wednesday.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm.

Two kilogrammes of Diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €280,000, and €4,000 in cash was recovered during the search.

The man who was arrested in the operation was detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Gardaí added that investigations were ongoing.